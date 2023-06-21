Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.31), with a volume of 96744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.75 ($0.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Deltic Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £22.34 million, a PE ratio of -606.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deltic Energy

About Deltic Energy

In related news, insider Sarah McLeod purchased 282,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,651.62 ($7,231.76). Insiders own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

