DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Shares Down 14%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.43. Approximately 524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,886% from the average daily volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

