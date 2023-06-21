Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 80.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

