Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Trading Up 1.7%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Diversified Gas & Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

