Diversified Trust Co Acquires 134 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $482.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

