Diversified Trust Co Acquires 249 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $165.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

