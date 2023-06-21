Diversified Trust Co Acquires 375 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.15.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.96 and a 200-day moving average of $227.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

