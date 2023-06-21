Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 126,502 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 126,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

