Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

REGN opened at $781.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $767.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.50. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $864.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

