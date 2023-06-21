Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $393,291,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,829,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,895,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

