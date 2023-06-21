Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,653 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

