Diversified Trust Co Buys 652 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $331.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.76 and a 200 day moving average of $288.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.