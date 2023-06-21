Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $328,936,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.