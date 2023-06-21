Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $279.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.03.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

