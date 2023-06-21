Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Crocs Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.