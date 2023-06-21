Diversified Trust Co Has $1.04 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 122.12 and a beta of 1.31. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $68.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,056 shares of company stock worth $4,434,396. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.