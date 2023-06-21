Diversified Trust Co Has $1.08 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $258.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $208.03 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,923 shares of company stock worth $30,249,595. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

