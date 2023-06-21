Diversified Trust Co Has $1.10 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

