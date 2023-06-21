Diversified Trust Co Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,099,142.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 328,406 shares in the company, valued at $51,441,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,111 shares of company stock worth $5,131,336 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.66.

Zscaler stock opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.