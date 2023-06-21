Diversified Trust Co Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.80. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

