Diversified Trust Co Has $21.74 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $426.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

