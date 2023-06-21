Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.01 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

