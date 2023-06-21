Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,676,000 after acquiring an additional 194,895 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,715,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE INSP opened at $313.07 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.62 and a 12 month high of $316.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $163,476.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $163,476.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,897 shares of company stock worth $4,761,816. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

