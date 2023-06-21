Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

TGT opened at $132.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is presently 74.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

