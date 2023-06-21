Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

Shares of GNRC opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $282.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

