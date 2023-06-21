Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in New Relic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in New Relic by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,211,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in New Relic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Insider Activity at New Relic

New Relic Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $90,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,184.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $90,679.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,184.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,199 shares of company stock valued at $32,110,919 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

