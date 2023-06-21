Diversified Trust Co Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 71,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 465,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 93,983 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3,100.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop Company Profile

NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.47. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

