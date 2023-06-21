Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,586 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

