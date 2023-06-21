Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 8,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 84,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,168. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

