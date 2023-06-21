Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

