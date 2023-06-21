Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,851 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROK opened at $315.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $321.94.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

