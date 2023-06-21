Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,383 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $477.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

