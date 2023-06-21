Diversified Trust Co Sells 390 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $232.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,303 shares of company stock worth $48,570,392. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

