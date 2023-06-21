Diversified Trust Co Sells 893 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,525,000 after buying an additional 155,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 820,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,174,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,528,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $370.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $572.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

