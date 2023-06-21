Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$92.55.

DOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:DOL opened at C$86.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$72.51 and a 1-year high of C$88.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.7272327 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

