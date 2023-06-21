Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.50 and last traded at $123.50. 451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.59.
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Trading Down 1.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28.
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.
