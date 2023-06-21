Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Rating) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 661,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Draganfly Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.
