Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on D.UN. National Bankshares upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.56.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

D.UN opened at C$12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$580.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.06. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.53 and a 52-week high of C$20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also

