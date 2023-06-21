Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) vs. DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Critical Survey

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 99.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DigitalBridge Group pays out -1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 DigitalBridge Group 0 1 4 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.59%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $21.44, indicating a potential upside of 56.59%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than DigitalBridge Group.

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and DigitalBridge Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.06 5.45 DigitalBridge Group $1.14 billion 1.94 -$321.80 million ($2.09) -6.55

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A DigitalBridge Group -24.01% 0.89% 0.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.