Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Trading Down 5.2%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 797,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,299,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

