E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Stock Price Down 9.4%

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.08. 20,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 9,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EINC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC cut E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on E Automotive from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

