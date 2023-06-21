e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $120.00. The company traded as high as $109.05 and last traded at $108.07, with a volume of 252402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.08.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,583 shares of company stock worth $22,326,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 906,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

