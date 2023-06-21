Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,893,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,645,000 after purchasing an additional 206,062 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 87,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1,328.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 158,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

