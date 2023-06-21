East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Financial Contrast

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) and FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. FirstRand pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.5%. East West Bancorp pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstRand pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for East West Bancorp and FirstRand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 FirstRand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $71.13, suggesting a potential upside of 34.07%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than FirstRand.

This table compares East West Bancorp and FirstRand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 40.38% 20.71% 1.90% FirstRand N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares East West Bancorp and FirstRand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.62 billion 2.86 $1.13 billion $8.53 6.22 FirstRand N/A N/A N/A $2.94 1.30

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FirstRand. FirstRand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats FirstRand on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company's loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages. It also provides life and short-term insurance products; card-acquiring services; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services. In addition, the company offers asset management, as well as vehicle-related insurance services. It serves retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as small business, agricultural, medium corporate, parastatal, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

