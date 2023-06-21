Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 22400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Eastern Platinum Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.63.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of C$29.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

