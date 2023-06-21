Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $194.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

