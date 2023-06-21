Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

