Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Berenberg Bank

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $451.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.05. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $290.31 and a fifty-two week high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

