Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Down 5.7% in May

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Embark Technology Trading Down 14.9 %

Shares of Embark Technology stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Embark Technology has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embark Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

