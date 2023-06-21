Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,311 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after buying an additional 631,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after buying an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,724,000 after buying an additional 2,179,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,702,000 after buying an additional 126,534 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

